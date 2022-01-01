Community by Fuel Up Fresh
Community by Fuel Up Fresh was built off the foundation of healthy sustainable meals for any individual. Our goal is to aid in keeping our community healthy, happy and thriving!
3214 Silver Lake Rd.
Popular Items
Location
3214 Silver Lake Rd.
Fenton MI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND FENTON
Providing quality food and service since 1972.
The Barn Fenton
Come on in and enjoy!
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
Pita Way - Fenton
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.