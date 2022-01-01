Go
  • Community by Fuel Up Fresh

Community by Fuel Up Fresh

Community by Fuel Up Fresh was built off the foundation of healthy sustainable meals for any individual. Our goal is to aid in keeping our community healthy, happy and thriving!

3214 Silver Lake Rd.

Popular Items

No Protein Micro Bowl$11.99
Build your own bowl with a greens base without a protein
Macro Bowl$13.99
Build your own bowl with a complex-carb base
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana$8.99
Fuji Apple Cheddar Grilled Cheese$10.99
Grilled aged cheddar, fuji apple, pickled red onion, garlic aioli served on Crust Henry Street Provincial
Avocado Toast$8.99
Crust Sourdough, sundried tomatoes, feta, fresh avocado.
Roast Beef Sandwich$13.99
Roasted Tri-Tip beef, Havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onion, spring mix, roasted garlic aioli served on Crust Tri-County Pepper bread.
Turkey Pesto Avocado Sandwich$13.99
All-natural turkey breast, spring mix, heirloom tomato, sprouts, pickled onion, avocado, pesto, roasted garlic aioli, Havarti cheese served on Crust City White bread
Featured Bowl$16.99
Citrus Salmon Bowl
Heritage blend spring mix base, specialty house seasoned faroe island salmon, roasted beets, pickled onions, fresh orange segments, shredded carrot, toasted almonds, goat cheese, house garlic vinaigrette.
***bowl comes as is***
Salmon$8.00
Micro Bowl$13.99
Build your own bowl with a greens base
Location

Fenton MI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
