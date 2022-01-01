Go
10 Barrel Brewing

Our pub is open for takeout orders & patio dining at a limited capacity. We have taken all steps necessary to provide you a safe and sanitary dining environment and look forward to serving you. We are currently unable to allow guests to wait inside due to social distancing regulations. See you at the Westside!

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Cous Cous Salad$14.00
Arugula, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, Granny Smith Apple, Oregon walnuts, and feta, tossed with a basil mint vinaigrette
Pizza Jaca$24.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pulled pork, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
Cascade Greens$14.00
Mixed greens and Belgian endive, tossed in a sherry maple vinaigrette, cheve, candied hazelnuts, roasted delicata squash, and crispy quinoa
Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz & slices of pepperoni
Pizza Plain Jane$17.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Pizza Combo$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms , bell peppers , red onion, black olives, tomato slices
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Country Natural beef patty, cheddar cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, mayo, served on Big Ed's potato bun
Spicy Maple Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried dill brined chicken breast, maple dijon sauce, dill horseradish slaw, on a Big Ed's potato bun
Pizza 1/2 & 1/2
Customize your ZA!
Location

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue

BEND OR

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
