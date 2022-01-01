Go
Toast

10 Barrel Brewing

Two levels and 24 craft brews on tap, plus a full kitchen- no food trucks here!
Kid-friendly with food and beer available for dine-in or take out. Delivery available through Uber Eats and Door Dash.

2620 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza 1/2 & 1/2
CZAR Salad Lrg$10.00
New school meets old school! Roasted garlic anchovy vinaigrette, young romaine hearts, parmesan, herbed croutons.
Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh herbs.
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, kimchi, Sriracha mayo, Korean BBQ sauce, pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Beer Mac 'N' Cheese$14.00
Made with our 10 Barrel Pilsner, creamy cheddar cheese, elbow macaroni, and bacon. Add grilled chicken breast for $6.
Pretzel$8.00
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Crispy brussel sprouts, kung poa sauce, cashews.
Add Dipping Sauce$0.25
Bison Burger$17.00
Rock River Ranch Bison, green chile, onion, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Santa Fe mayo, brioche bun
10 Barrel Burger$16.00
A custom blend of chuck and Wagyu beef, hickory-smoked bacon with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

2620 Walnut Street

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Gerard's Pool Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honey Elixir Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stowaway Kitchen

No reviews yet

Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston