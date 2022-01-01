Go
10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing Eastside Pub.
62950 NE 18th ST.
Bend, OR 97701

62950 NE 18th st.

Popular Items

Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, large slices of pepperoni
Pizza Old World$24.00
Basil pesto, mozzarella, red onion, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta
Beer Cheese Burger$15.00
Oregon raised Country Natural beef patty, candied bacon, beer cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno's on a Big Ed’s potato bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando$14.00
Nashville hot sauce, pickles, horseradish slaw and smoked aioli, on Big Ed's Potato bun.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Sasquatch ale batter, half pound of pacific cod, horseradish cabbage slaw, house tartar, chips
Steak Nachos$16.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
Pizza Jaca$24.00
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, pulled pork, sausage, pineapple, jalapeños
Caesar Salad Lrg$10.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Pizza Plain Jane or Build Your Own$17.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Adult Chicken Strips$10.00
Adult sized chicken strips and choice of side
Location

62950 NE 18th st.

Bend OR

Sunday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:59 am
