Go
Toast

10 Barrel Brewing

We are open for to-go food and beer!

1411 Northwest Flanders Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Portland Salad$12.00
Arcadian greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette
14" Jaca$22.00
Garlic cream sauce, pepperoni, house smoked pulled pork, Italian sausage, pineapple, jalapeños, mozzarella
14" Harvest Pie$22.00
Sweet potato base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, finished with fresh sage
14" Plain Jane$17.00
The classic -- red sauce, cheese
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
Fries$6.00
Regular fries, or upgrade to Truffle Fries for $3: crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil, topped with shaved aged parmesan, served with a roasted garlic aioli
Meat Balls$11.00
Five hand formed bacon beef meatballs, “angry” tomato sauce, shaved aged parmesan and fresh basil.
14" Spicy Salami$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
14" Pepperoni$19.00
See full menu

Location

1411 Northwest Flanders Street

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bantam Tavern

No reviews yet

Bantam Tavern in NW Portland packs a great cocktail program, crave able food and a perfect draft list into a little package.
Edit

Homage Industrial Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston