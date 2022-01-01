10 McGillis Public House
Chef owned and operated, farm to table casual dining in Lake George Village. Daily menu changes will ensure only the freshest ingredients hit you plate. With a variety or steaks, seafood, authentic dishes, craft beer, wine & spirits, you are sure to find something to enjoy for dine in or take out.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
10 McGillis Avenue • $$
Location
10 McGillis Avenue
Lake George NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
