Go
Toast

10 Railroad Street

-

10 Railroad Street #2 • $$

Avg 4.4 (369 reviews)

Popular Items

Rodeo Burger$16.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Onion Ring, American & Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, VT BBQ, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun.
Fried Pickles$11.00
Served w/ Sriracha Ranch
VT Woodchuck Burger$16.00
Sliced Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese, VT Smoked Bacon, Maple-Cider Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun.
Cobb Salad$19.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumble, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Dressing.
Chicken Wings Dozen$18.00
Buffalo/ Vermont BBQ/ Teriyaki Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Classic Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun.
Reuben$15.00
House Corned Beef, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served with Toasted Pita
Turkey BLAT$15.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Maple-Cider Mayo, Toasted Wheat Bread.
California Grilled Chicken$15.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Melted Cheddar, Toasted Brioche Bun, Side of Citrus Mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10 Railroad Street #2

Morrisville VT

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Country Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza on Main

No reviews yet

Restaurant has inside dining, draft beer, wine, fresh tasty food, and great service. Come enjoy a great time at a fun spot for all ages. Effective immediately, based on the Governor's Scotts 5/15 Amendment regarding MASK USE, masks are not required for anyone who is fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are not required to wear mask while outdoors or while eating at the table

two sons bakehouse

No reviews yet

Bakery and restaurant

Fork and Gavel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston