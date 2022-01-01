Go
100 Montaditos

100 Montaditos is a gastronomic experience not to be missed. We have taken the quintessential flavor that Spain is renowned for and we have added a few ideas of our own. All of our ingredients are fresh, authentic, and delightful. Combined expertly, our ingredients include every culinary aspect of Spain, from our patented bread to our famous wine selection.
Our mission is to bring to Bring Spain to you, in all of its beautiful facets.
What better place to enjoy a match, a casual lunch with friends, or a night out on the town. Come and experience a taste of Spain.

6801 Main Street

Popular Items

9. Fresh Mozzarella, tomato and pesto (Cereal Bread)$1.00
42. Grilled chicken, avocado and chipotle alioli$1.50
16. Chorizo and manchego cheese$1.50
8. Philly Steak and cheddar cheese$1.00
6. BBQ Pulled Pork and cheddar cheese$1.00
Fries with 2 sauces$3.00
97. Nutella with Oreo (chocolate bread)$1.75
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
10. Guava and cream cheese$1.00
1. Serrano ham, tomato and olive oil$1.00
Location

6801 Main Street

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
