100 Montaditos
COME IN & ENJOY AMAZING SPANISH FOOD & TAPAS
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
13440 SW 120th street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13440 SW 120th street
Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sergio's Cuban
Come in and enjoy!
Los Qsu2 De Medallo
Come in and enjoy!
CAO Bakery and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Sergio's Restaurant #3
Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture