1000 Faces Coffee
1000 Faces Coffee
510 North Thomas Street
Location
510 North Thomas Street
Athens GA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens
Fresh made to order donuts, right on the spot just for you! Pair it with a cup of our delicious Zombie Coffee and your ready for anything!
Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens
Come in and enjoy!
Farm Burger
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.