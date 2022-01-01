Go
101 Beer Kitchen

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7509 Sawmill Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (878 reviews)

Popular Items

101 Wedge Salad$8.50
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Housemade Soft Pretzels$7.95
Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread V
101 Burger$14.95
Angus Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots$9.25
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders$7.00
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Pretzel Dog$7.00
All Beef Kosher Hot Dog wrapped in Housemade Pretzel Dough w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Cheeseburger$7.00
Angus Ground Beef, American Cheese & Brioche Bun w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings$12.95
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7509 Sawmill Rd

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
