Go
Toast

101 Beer Kitchen

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

397 Stoneridge Lane • $$

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$7.00
Six-Cheese Mornay Sauce & Mini Rigatoni (V) w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
101 Wedge Salad$8.50
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots$9.25
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings$12.95
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Shredded Lettuce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Pimento Cheese, Dijonnaise, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Greek Salad$9.25
Baby Spinach, Chop Mix, Tomatoes, Orzo Pasta, Cucumbers, Roasted Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Naan, Tzatziki & Feta Cheese & Lemon Vinaigrette V
101 Burger$14.95
Angus Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Housemade Soft Pretzels$7.95
Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread V
Lemon Chicken$18.95
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
Turkey Pesto Panini$11.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Pesto Mayo, Peperonata, Fontina Cheese, Sourdough Bread & Choice of Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

397 Stoneridge Lane

Gahanna OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sexton's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0173

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Agape - Gahanna

No reviews yet

Good Food That Feels Great

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston