Go
Toast

101 Beer Kitchen

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

FRENCH FRIES

817 Polaris Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Roasted Beet Salad$6.25
Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Roasted Beet Hummus, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Oranges, Candied Pecans, Whole Grain Croutons
& Ginger Vinaigrette
Winter Crunch Salad$8.95
Baby Kale, Radicchio, Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Spinach, Carrots, Gala Apples, Red Grapes, Pomegranate, Blue Cheese & Toasted Almonds tossed in Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$7.00
Angus Ground Beef, American Cheese & Brioche Bun w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
Ale & Cheddar Soup$6.50
Topped w/ Sourdough Crostini & Pork Croutons
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings$12.75
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Poblano Mayo, Arugula, Smoked Gouda, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Housemade Soft Pretzels$7.75
Sea Salt, Caraway & Beer Cheese Spread V
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
101 Burger$13.95
Angus Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

817 Polaris Parkway

Westerville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nomad

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Q2 China Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

POLARIS - COLUMBUS, OH

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston