1015 Steak Company
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • STEAKS
1015 2nd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1015 2nd Ave
Sibley IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
reBar Lounge & Lanes
A place with great food and drinks along with bowling and pool tables the entire family will enjoy!
Sibley Country Club
Come in and enjoy!
Italian Cowboy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Sanborn golf and country club
Come in and enjoy!