1015 Steak Company

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • STEAKS

1015 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$14.00
Four of our house breaded chicken strips severed with a choice of two sides
Steak Tips$17.00
Grilled steak tips with our house seasoning.
Alfredo w/Chicken$18.00
Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
Ribeye Sandwich$14.00
Lunch Spec. Hot Beef$9.99
Prime Rib Sandwich$13.00
Sliced USDA choice Angus prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Au jus
Chicken Salad$12.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, served on our garden fresh salad blend topped with egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion
Burger$11.00
1/2 lb fresh ground beef patty charbroiled to perfection topped with lettuce,tomato, and red onion.
Large Cut Prime$28.00
Brisket Philly$14.00
.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1015 2nd Ave

Sibley IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
