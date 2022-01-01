10 PIZZA
10 PIZZA 18" X-Large Stone-Baked NY Pizza in City of Falls Church.
"Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in the shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
1051 W Broad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1051 W Broad St
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Taco Rock
Come in and enjoy!
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
Gotta get to Plaka!
Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church
Come in and enjoy!