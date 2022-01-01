Go
10 PIZZA

10 PIZZA 18" X-Large Stone-Baked NY Pizza in City of Falls Church.
"Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in the shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

1051 W Broad St • $$

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.99
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Arugula & Parmesan$10.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing
Butter Garlic Knot$5.99
served with house-made marinara sauce.
Cheese$12.99
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Create Your Own$16.99
Create Your Own NY Style Pie!
Greek Salad$10.25
Springs, Kalamata olive, feta cheese, red onions, tomato, balsamic olive oil.
6pc Wings$7.99
Served with celery and carrot
French Fries$5.55
crinkle-cut fries with sea-salt sprinkled
Pepperoni$11.99
"Cup and Char" Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita$11.99
buffalo mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1051 W Broad St

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
