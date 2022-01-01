10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

Go
10th & Piedmont, former home of Outwrite Bookstore, is more than just a business for us and for our community. For years, it has symbolized human rights, equality, and diversity. 10th & Piedmont is an extension of Gilbert’s Midtown, also known as G’s, which has proudly served Midtown since 2000 and shares those same core values.

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne

Shrimp & Grits$17.95
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
Event Payment 100$100.00
Collard Greens$5.95
Catfish Plate, Southern Fried$15.95
Lg Caesar Salad$11.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Event Payment 10$10.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
10P Burger$13.95
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne

Atlanta GA

Sunday6:00 pm - 12:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
