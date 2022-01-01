Go
11/11 Burgers & Fries

Come in and enjoy!

4323 W vienna Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Feta Burger$6.49
1/3lb Chuck Patty , Feta Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Classic Cheeseburger$6.49
1/3lb Chuck Patty , American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Mac N Cheese$3.99
House Made with Extra Cheese sprinkled on top. An American Staple, Baked to Perfection.
Gyro Sandwich$10.99
1lb Gyro Meat, House Made Tzatziki Sauce,
Red Onion wrapped in our Homemade Pita Bread.
3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$5.99
Three (3) Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Crispy Onion Rings$3.79
Crispy Onion Rings. Pairs well with our House Made Zesty Onion Sauce.
Double Cheeseburger$8.99
Double 1/3lb Chuck Patties , Double American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Straight Fries$3.29
Seasoned Crispy Fries
Build Your Own Burger$5.49
Build your burger the way you like it! Pick your patty, sauce, and toppings.
Grilled Onion Burger$7.39
1/3lb Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato. NO raw onion topping.
Location

Clio MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

