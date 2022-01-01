11/11 Burgers & Fries

Go
Come in and enjoy!

39601 Grand River Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger$5.49
Choose A Patty.
Pick Your Toppings.
Pick Your Sauces.
Crispy Onion Rings$3.79
Crispy Onion Rings. Pairs well with our House Made Zesty Onion Sauce.
Double Cheeseburger$8.99
Double homemade patties, Double American cheese, mayo. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Grilled Onion Burger$7.39
Homemade patty, American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mayo, no raw onion topping.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.49
5oz marinated chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, house spices, house made chicken sauce
3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$5.99
11/11 Burger$5.99
Homemade patty with Signature 11/11 Sauce. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
"The Luk" Burger$7.99
Double homemade patty with Spicy Seasoning, Spicy 11/11 Sauce. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Classic Cheeseburger$6.49
Homemade patty, American Cheese, Mayo.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Straight Fries$3.29
See full menu

Location

Novi MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

