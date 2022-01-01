Moderno Cocina

Vespaio

No reviews yet

Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.

