112 Eatery

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

FRENCH FRIES

112 N 3rd Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)

Popular Items

Halibut with Prosciutto Crust and Salmoriglio Sauce$34.00
Pan Seared halibut with prosciutto and sage crust. Served with braised artichokes.
Tres Leches Cake$13.00
French Fries$10.00
Served with aioli and ketchup.
112 Cheeseburger$15.00
A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.
Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo$27.00
Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.
Sweet and Sour Crab Salad$20.00
Alaskan King Crab, Napa cabbage and cucumber with a sweet & sour vinaigrette.
Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs$29.00
House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.
112 Steak Tartare*$23.00
Traditional hand chopped raw beef with grilled bread.
*consuming raw or undercooked animal protein products may increase the risk of food borne illness for some individuals.
Pan Fried Gnocchi w/Parmigiana-Reggiano$15.00
Gnocchi, served with butter and topped with parmigiana-Reggiano cheese.
Frog Legs$14.00
A half pound of brined frog legs, pan seared with brown butter, garlic, shallots and capers.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

112 N 3rd Street

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

