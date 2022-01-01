Go
Toast

11Hauz

One and only Authentic Jamaican food in Utah. Come in and spice up your life!!!
~Yah Mon~

1241 Center Dr L140

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VEGGIE PATTY$5.00
CURRY CHICKEN$20.00
FRIED CHICKEN$19.00
JERK CHICKEN$22.00
JERK WINGS$13.00
BEEF PATTY$5.00
FLORENCE MAC$16.00
ROTI CURRY$14.00
SWEET PLANTAIN$9.00
1 ROTI BREAD$5.00
See full menu

Location

1241 Center Dr L140

Park City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park City Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

13 Years "Best Coffee in Town"
Thank you

Vessel Kitchen

No reviews yet

Any restaurant can make you full. Vessel is about feeling better. Honest ingredients. New flavors. Seasonal selections. Even if it’s a quick stop, enjoy a great meal and put your day, and your hunger, in time-out. Pause - Refuel - Reconnect. Come as you are, leave feeling renewed and ready for what’s next.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bartolo's

No reviews yet

Italian Inspired Kitchen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston