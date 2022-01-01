11th Street Station - Ernies

Go
Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1101 Main Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (613 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, You Pick The Toppings
Mandatory$15.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Sausage, Fig, Pine Nuts, Fennel, Arugula
Mesa Verde$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Fontina, Sausage, Green Chili, Fennel
Margharita$13.00
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Hogsback$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Red Onion, Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 Main Ave

Durango CO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
