Go
Toast

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

Come in and enjoy!

342 WYTHE AVE.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hummus Falafel$16.00
Falafel & Tahini$7.00
Babaganoush$7.00
Hummus$12.00
Pita Sabich$15.00
Labaneh$7.00
Tabouli$7.00
Schnitzel$23.00
Sammy's Kebabs$16.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
See full menu

Location

342 WYTHE AVE.

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freehold - Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Hotel without hotel rooms.

Sunday in Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Brooklyn Bistro

Etiquette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Barano

No reviews yet

Barano is South Williamsburg’s wood fired seasonal Italian restaurant by Chef Albert DiMeglio. He has taken his experience over the many years of working in Italy, Windows on the World, Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and last but not least Rubirosa, and put his spin on the classic dishes he grew up on. Our menu is centered around our wood fired oven, pizza, handmade pastas, natural wine and craft cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston