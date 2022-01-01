Go
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

18010 DALLAS PKWY • $$

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Polenta topped with parmesan cheese$8.00
Family Meal for 5$89.85
Included: Cheese bread
5 Argentinian Empanada
Salad chose one
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad
Fire-Roasted Meat
Picanha(top sirloin) and chicken legs or picanha (top sirloin) and Argentinian pork sausage
Side dishes chose one
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
Ribeye 34oz$49.85
Ribeye seasoned for flavor a favorite among many cuts
Lamb Chops 16oz$28.00
Flavorful rack of lamb seasoned to perfection
Picanha with Garlic 16oz$19.00
Prime part of the top sirloin seasoned with sea salt and garlic
Picanha 16oz$19.00
Prime part of the top sirloin seasoned with sea salt
Family Meal for 3$54.85
INCLUDED:
Cheese bread
3 Argentinian Empanada
Salad choose one
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad
Fire-Roasted Meat
Picanha (top sirloin) and chicken legs or Picanha (top sirloin) and Argentinian pork sausage
Side dishes choose one
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$10.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread (12 )$7.00
18010 DALLAS PKWY

Dallas TX

