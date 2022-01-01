Go
12 Mile Creek Winery

Come in and enjoy this small farm winery, established in 2016. Set in the foothills of southern Campbell County, nestled overlooking 12 Mile Creek on scenic Rt. 10!

11093 Flagg Springs Pike

11093 Flagg Springs Pike

California KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
