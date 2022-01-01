Go
1200 Chophouse

Open Wednesday - Sunday 5pm- 8pm.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5007 Gulf Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2497 reviews)

Popular Items

TWIN FILET OSCAR.$35.95
RIBEYE.$34.95
HOUSE SALAD (included with all entrees except for other salads)$4.95
SIDE MASHED.$4.95
FILET MIGNON 10OZ.$34.95
SIDE TRUFFLE FF.$6.95
TRUFFLE FRIES.$9.95
CHOPHOUSE SHRIMP.$9.95
FRIED GOAT CHEESE.$10.95
FILET MIGNON 7OZ.$27.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5007 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
