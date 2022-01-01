1201 Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
105 E Umptanum Rd 1201 S Canyon • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
105 E Umptanum Rd 1201 S Canyon
Ellensburg WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wing Central
A fun, casual restaurant serving great award winning chicken wings, over the top burgers, and 101 ice cold beers in Ellensburg, WA. Home of Central Washington University and the Wildcats!
Blue Rock Saloon
Southern-inspired food, live music and entertainment, craft sprits and beers!
Ellensburg Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
The famous Rossow's U-Tote-Em in Ellensburg, WA! Fresh made burgers, fries, shakes and more. Home of the Awesome Rossow!