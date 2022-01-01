Go
Toast

1201 Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

105 E Umptanum Rd 1201 S Canyon • $

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

105 E Umptanum Rd 1201 S Canyon

Ellensburg WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Central

No reviews yet

A fun, casual restaurant serving great award winning chicken wings, over the top burgers, and 101 ice cold beers in Ellensburg, WA. Home of Central Washington University and the Wildcats!

Blue Rock Saloon

No reviews yet

Southern-inspired food, live music and entertainment, craft sprits and beers!

Ellensburg Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rossow's U-Tote-Em

No reviews yet

The famous Rossow's U-Tote-Em in Ellensburg, WA! Fresh made burgers, fries, shakes and more. Home of the Awesome Rossow!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston