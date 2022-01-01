Go
1220 Cafe

We are a fast-casual concept with a Home Town feel. Great food and great service - please stop by!

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

1220 Gilmer Ave. • $$

Avg 4.6 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef$10.79
Spring Mix | Turkey | Ham | Bacon | Tomatoes | Egg | Cucumbers | Cheddar Cheese | Croutons | Bread Sticks |
Fried Chicken Tender Wrap$10.39
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders/Lettuce/Tomato/Cheese/Tortilla/Choice of Sauce
Club Sandwich$11.49
Ham/Turkey/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/
American Cheese/Mayo/On White Bread
Chicken Apple Pecan$10.79
Spring Mix | Oven Roasted Chicken Breast | Toasted Pecans | Feta | Diced Apples | Apple Chips | Red Onion | Tomato for Garnish |
Traditional$10.49
We are now serving 8 ounce hand patties burgers made fresh daily. Below toppings come on every burger.
Lettuce/Tomato/Pickle/Onion/Mayo/Ketchup/Mustard/On Grilled Brioche Bun
Fried Single Tender$1.49
1 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender.
Cookie$1.99
Fried Kid’s Chicken Tenders$5.29
2 Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, served with your Choice of a Side and Sauce, and a Kid's Drink.
Fried Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Fountain Drink$2.79
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1220 Gilmer Ave.

Tallassee AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

