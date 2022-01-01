123 Main Street

Go
A farm to table "grab and go" cafe in charming Northeast Harbor. Dine in, on our porch or takeout. Open seven days a week, 9-3 and take out dinner pick up between 5:30 and 7 pm.

Popular Items

Cookies: Choc Chip$1.00
Jacquelin's all butter chocolate chip cookies, baked in house daily
The Santana Fe: Turkey, pepper jack, chipotle mayo$3.50
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo and veggies
Kale Caesar$3.50
Hearty kale, tossed with parmesan, macerated in caesar dressing and topped with homemade croutons. This one gets better as it marinates!
Nature’s Bounty, Veggies, hummus, guac ( V)$3.50
Veggies, kale pesto, hummus, the only thing that makes these not vegan is the tiny amount of pam cheese in the kale pesto!
The Club Elite$3.24
Roasted turkey, bacon mayo, avocado, shredded carrots and greens
The Madras, curry turkey salad$3.50
Chicken or Turkey Salad with cashews, golden raisins, apple, celery, curry mayo, shredded carrots and greens
Brownies GF$2.00
Rich, gooey and chocolatey, we bake them daily. bonus: they are gluten free!
The Bagagel$2.00
Ace Bakery bagel made with baguette dough...light and toasts like a dream!
Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin$1.00
Jacquelin's oatmeal raisin baked in house daily
BLT2, bacon, bacon mayo, lettuce, tom$3.50
Bacon-y goodness times two. Locally smoked bacon, bacon mayo, tomato and greens
Location

Northeast Harbor ME

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
