Go
Toast

1285 Coffee and Cocktails

Come in and enjoy!

1285 nostrand ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Meal For 3$31.99
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
3 large sides
3 butter biscuits
Quarter Rotisserie Chicken Meal$13.00
Includes 2 regular sides and buttermilk biscuits
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$5.00
Skin-On Red Potato Mashed Potatoes with brown gravy
Half Rotisserie Chicken Meal$17.00
Includes 2 regular sides
buttermilk biscuits
Quesdillas$12.00
Made with Flour tortilla, fresh Pico, seasoned blend cheese, served with sour cream and salsa.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$16.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl$8.00
house-made cheese sauce served with macaroni and jerk chicken
See full menu

Location

1285 nostrand ave

brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oaxaca Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GOUTER DE LA BAGUETTE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Camillo

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting us!

Edie Jo's

No reviews yet

Edie Jo’s is a neighborhood bar & café located in the heart of Flatbush. Our drinks are classic. Our food is American. The beer is local. Our wine is biodynamic. We offer a welcoming environment to gather with family and friends, no matter the time.
Our space is yours. Join us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston