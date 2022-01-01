Go
12th Man Sports Pub

Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu

12206 Copper way

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Classic Coney$7.00
Classic Coney sauce, yellow mustard & Onion with house chips
Award Winning Chili$8.00
HEARTY GUINNESS 3-BEAN BEEF TENDERLOIN CHILI- A BLEND OF BEEF TENDERLOIN AND GROUND SIRLOIN, BLACK BEANS, PINTO BEANS, SAVORY VEGETABLES, AND SPECIAL SEASONINGS…INFUSED WITH A HINT OF CHOCOLATE.
Fish & Chips Basket$9.00
2 cod filets with House made tartar sauce and fries.
Sweet Tea$2.49
Pizza Nachos$7.00
House Pizza Chips topped with red sauce and cheese.
Tuna Melt Panini$10.00
aLBACORE WHITE TUNA SALAD, TOPPED WITH
SWISS CHEESE BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF YOUR
CHOICE OF BREAD.
10" If You Build It Pizza$13.00
this is your pizza! Choose tomato
sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto
sauce. Choose mozzarella or
five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts,
banana pepper rings, red onion,
red & green pepper, tomato.
16" Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
red ripe tomato sauce, shredded
mozzarella and covered with
pepperoni.
16" If You Build It Pizza$18.00
this is your pizza! Choose tomato
sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto
sauce. Choose mozzarella or
five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts,
banana pepper rings, red onion,
red & green pepper, tomato.
Location

12206 Copper way

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
