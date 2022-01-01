Go
Toast

12th Round Wings - South Gate

A family owned, Chef driven chicken wing concept with loads of other delicious menu items that are made completely from scratch. From our 3 step marination process on our chicken to house made BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sauces and every other sauce! 12th Round Wings delivers amazing flavor at great prices!

2801 Firestone Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL$10.99
Hand breaded and fried chicken, tangy slaw & pickles served on a soft brioche bun. Choose between our 4 spice levels.
"GREATEST EVER" CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken, tangy slaw & pickles served on a soft brioche bun. Choose between our 4 spice levels.
BONELESS 12PC MEAL$18.79
12 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.
Ranch Dip $$0.59
House made sauce with bold herbs & spices.
WINGS - 6 EA$9.00
6 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.
MEAL- 12PC TRAD.$19.99
12 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 2 dipping sauces to accompany them.
MEAL- 24PC TRAD.$37.99
24 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 3 dipping sauces to accompany them.
MEAL- 6PC TRAD.$10.99
6 crispy wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose 1 dipping sauce to accompany them.
TKO FRIES$8.99
a rumble of waffle fries...
choose any flavor of crispy chicken to top them!
BONELESS 6PC MEAL$10.39
6 boneless wings with the flavor of your choice! Choose one dipping sauce to accompany them.
See full menu

Location

2801 Firestone Boulevard

South Gate CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Eatgud Kitchen

No reviews yet

a healthy alternative eatery located in South Gate, CA.
*vegetarian and vegan options available *

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

milk+cookies

No reviews yet

Your one-stop shop in Southeast Los Angeles for coffee, cookies and ice cream. Woman-owned. Dairy-free options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston