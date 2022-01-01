131 Main-Lake Norman - 17830 Statesville Rd
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
17830 Statesville Rd, Cornelius NC 28031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Piper's Tavern at Lake Norman - 17044 Kenton Drive
No Reviews
17044 Kenton Drive Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant
North State BBQ - North State BBQ LKN
No Reviews
19733 Statesville Rd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant