1330 On The River
Waterfront Scratch Kitchen and Bar
1330 Old River Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1330 Old River Rd
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rebol
The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.
Barley House
Come in and enjoy!
Filter
Come in and enjoy!
Sora 天
A ghost kitchen bringing an elevated sushi box experience to Cleveland. Get one or more for yourself or to share!