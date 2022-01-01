Go
1331 Mediterranean Grill

1906 newbridge rd

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, grape leaves, pepperochini and vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Pie App$8.00
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Lamb Gyro, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion and French Fries inside a Pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$18.00
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Chicken, Yellow Sauce, Tomato, Onion and French Fries inside a pita.
Rice Bowls$14.00
French Fries$6.00
Extra Pita$1.00
Lemon Potatoes$6.00
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.00
Chicken, Yellow Sauce, Tomato, Onion and French Fries inside a Pita.
Location

1906 newbridge rd

Bellmore NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
