13 Stripes Brewery

Popular Items

Oppose the Tyrant$18.00
Orange Creamsicle Double IPA with Blood Orange puree, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, and Lactose Sugar. Dry-hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Sabro, and Mandarina Bavaria. 8.5% abv
Rise & Fight Again$14.00
American IPA with Citra, Azacca, Cascade,
and Chinook hops. 6.5% abv
Nathan Hale$10.00
American Pale Ale with Citra, Centennial, and Comet hops.
Craft, or Die$18.00
Craft, or Die Triple IPA Vol 4 with Grungeist, Centennial, Liberty and Mosaic hops. 12% abv
Freeborn$16.00
Hazy Tropical IPA with loads of Citra, Centennial, Ekuanot, and Liberty hops. 7% abv
Peggy Stewart$10.00
Robust Porter.
Benjamin Tallmadge$10.00
Amber Ale. 5.9%
Light & Glory$14.00
Hazy, juicy Pale Ale with Galaxy, Azacca, Huell Melon, Centennial, and Liberty hops. 5.6% abv
Not My King$10.00
Our Flagship Pils-style lager. Light, crisp, and refreshing. 4.6%
Mixed 6pk$16.00
Current Mix: Defiance Pre-Prohibition Lager, Rise & Fight Again IPA, Craft, or Die Triple IPA, Dunkirk Pirate Irish Red, Jeremiah O'Brien Irish Dry Stout, Tallmadge Amber Ale. (We update this regularly but some beers may sell out and will be substituted with something else.)
Location

250 Mill St,Ste PW 3101

Taylors SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
