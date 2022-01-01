Go
140 Grand

Come in and enjoy Home-Smoked Meats / Pickled Vegetables / Desserts

BBQ

140 Grand Street

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Cured Brisket Ruben Sandwich$18.00
Montreal-Style Brisket / Braised Red Cabbage / Swiss / Pickles / Thousand Ialand Dressing / Panini Bread
Beef Sliders$15.00
[3] Beef Slider Topped with Pork Belly / Tomato Relish / Sambal Hoison Sauce On Brioche 🧀 Add Cheese 1.50
Classic Burger$15.00
Lettuce / Tomato /Onion / Brioche Bun
140 Grand Sandwich$18.00
Smoked Brisket/House Made Jalapeño Jam/Smoked Gouda/Pickled Fennel on a Hero Wedge
1911 Raspberry Cider 5.5% 16oz$9.00
Gluten Free
Pork Belly Bao Buns$15.00
[3] House Cured Pork Belly / House Pickle / Sambal / Hoisin Sauce
Peanut Butter Burger$18.00
Creamy Peanut Butter,/House-Cured Pork Belly/Onion Jam
French Onion Burger$17.00
Crispy Onion Ring/Melted Swiss
Fig Jam Grilled Cheese$14.00
Greyere / Smoked Gouda /Cheddar/House Made Fig Jam
Pink Lemonade Spritzer$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

140 Grand Street

Croton-on-Hudson NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

