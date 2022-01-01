Go
1487 Brewery & Biergarten

1487 Brewery is a Bavarian-style Craft Brewery & Scratch Kitchen with a Taproom & Biergarten!

7620 Industrial Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bratwurst$13.00
Quarter pound of our proprietary blend family recipe bratwurst from our friends at Lanning’s Meats in Mt. Vernon, OH. Served on a pretzel bun with Cleveland Kraut and a side of Sweet Chili Mustard. Served with fries or tots.
Schnitzel$14.87
Beer Brined Pork Tenderloin or Chicken Breast, Herb Salad, Lemon, & Sweet Chili Mustard with Pork or Smoked Paprika Mayo with Chicken. (Please select Pork or Chicken)
Griddled Bologna$14.87
Thinly Shaved German Bologna piled high on Buckeye Sourdough Bread with Garlic Mayo, Arugula, & Spicy Pepper Jam. A house favorite! Served with Fries or Tots.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Hand-breaded crispy cauliflower bites- a perfect vegetarian option that easily satisfies our frequent carnivore customers. Tossed in Buffalo Sauce & served with a side of House Ranch.
Chicken Strips$15.00
A full pound of house breaded boneless chicken strips. Served with Killer Bee BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, or Honey Sriracha.
Tater Tots$5.00
Basic Ben Burger$9.00
8oz local beef patty served with American cheese, topped with garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & house pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
ADD SEASONED FRIES or TATER TOTS- $4
Cheese Curds$13.00
Breaded cheese curds deep-fried to perfection served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
Location

7620 Industrial Pkwy

Plain City OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
