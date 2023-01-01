Go
Main picView gallery

149 Eatery - 13046 CO-149

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13046 CO-149

Creede, CO 81130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

13046 CO-149, Creede CO 81130

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arp's
orange starNo Reviews
112 N. Main St. Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
Mountain Pizza & Taproom - South Fork
orange star4.2 • 571
30483 US-160 South Fork, CO 81154
View restaurantnext
Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
28422 Hwy. 160 South Fork, CO 81154
View restaurantnext
The Creede Hotel and Restaurant - 120 N. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 N. Main St. Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Brewerks - Creede
orange starNo Reviews
123 main street Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Creede

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

149 Eatery - 13046 CO-149

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston