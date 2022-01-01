Fourteen Eatery
Welcome to Fourteen Eatery!
First multi-concept Restaurant on Brickell.
Come on in and enjoy!
TAPAS
1401 Brickell Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1401 Brickell Ave.
Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:15 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sergio's Cuban
Come in and enjoy!
Candela Gastro Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Piola
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.
Novecento
Come in and enjoy!