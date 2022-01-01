Go
Toast

fourteen railroad

Innovative food, handcrafted cocktails, contemporary ambiance, Mediterranean menu, Sunday brunch.

14 Railroad Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Made Mozzarella - Bocconcini (1 pound)$12.00
Apple Tart$10.00
Apple tart made to order and flambeed in cognac and served with vanilla ice cream
Margarita$18.00
Chocolate Truffle$14.00
Duck$42.00
Lamb Appertizer$28.00
See full menu

Location

14 Railroad Avenue

Warwick NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Breezy

No reviews yet

Seafood Americana with the best view on Greenwood Lake!

Warwick Valley Winery

No reviews yet

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.

Doc's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Warwick Valley Winery's outdoor bar and grill!

Tin Barn Brewing

No reviews yet

info@tinbarn.com Drink Fresh!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston