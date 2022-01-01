Route 152 Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
217 S Main St. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
217 S Main St.
Attleboro MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Skyroc Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
An Upscale Casual Italian Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Burgundian
A Brasserie located in the heart of downtown Attleboro. We are a coffee shop meets beer bar featuring Well-Travelled Street Food, our famous Liege Waffles, and a convivial atmosphere.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!