16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
651 Kapkowski Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
651 Kapkowski Rd
Elizabeth NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Soul Sweet Boutique
Come in and enjoy!
Bossa Fish
Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics.
Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
OneWay Subs & Food Mart
Come in and enjoy!