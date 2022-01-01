Go
Toast

16 Handles

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

651 Kapkowski Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

651 Kapkowski Rd

Elizabeth NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul Sweet Boutique

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bossa Fish

No reviews yet

Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics.
Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

OneWay Subs & Food Mart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston