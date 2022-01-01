Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
16 Handles
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
284 Reviews
$
380 US-9W
Glenmont, NY 12077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
380 US-9W, Glenmont NY 12077
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ms. Lizzies Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
16 Handles
Flaunt Your Flavor!http://16handles.com/locations/
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele.
Hot Dog Charlie's
Come in and enjoy!