16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
1185 Maxwell Lane
Location
1185 Maxwell Lane
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Porchlight
Come in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
Casual & friendly, open to the public!
Avocaderia Chelsea
Come in and enjoy!