Go
16 Handles image

16 Handles

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

215 Boardwalk Place

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

215 Boardwalk Place, Gaithersburg MD 20878

Directions

Nearby restaurants

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Counter-serve find in a beer & wine shop fixing up tacos, burritos & other Mexican street food.

Classic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Pollo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston