16 Handles
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
128 Reviews
$
1569 Second Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1569 Second Avenue, New York NY 10028
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Chez Nick
New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!
Bondurants
Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent
Mexicoma
Come in and enjoy!
Barking Dog
Come in and enjoy!