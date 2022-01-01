16 Handles
Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
139 N 7th St • $
139 N 7th St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
