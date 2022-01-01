1608 Crafthouse

Pleasure House Brewing

No reviews yet

We were Shore Drive’s first brewing company. Now we are on Pleasure House Road!

At Pleasure House Brewing we are passionate about two things: making great beer and serving our community!

All 15 taps pour beer made right here in house! We rotate through new and familiar recipes, so there’s almost always something for everyone.

We also believe that great beer is even better in great company. So take advantage of our free wi­fi to finish that report or to report your next favorite brew. And when it's time to 'unplug', we have dart bpards, full size shuffleboard table, games, great music, and even a few TVs to enjoy with your friends­­ old and new.

What could make all this better? Enjoying great beer & great friends... for a great cause! We are proud of our events with wonderful non-profits like Salvage USA, CHKD, & Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If you have a group or an idea, don't be afraid to ask if we can help!

See you soon!

Kevin, Tim, Alex & Drew

