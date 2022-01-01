Go
1608 Crafthouse

1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list.
Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.

HAMBURGERS

1608 Pleasure House Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1537 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita Pizza$10.00
Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese
Fried Green Tomato BLT$14.00
Rusti Cranberry Bread, Bleu Cheese Aioli, Apple Smoked Bacon. Organic Greens
Pork Burger$14.00
House-Ground Patty, Apple Smoked Bacon, Andouille Sausage, Swiss, Honey Mustard
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Rustic White Bread, Taylor Ham, Pimento Cheese, Organic Greens, Tomato. Served with House-cut fries
Lamb Burger$15.00
Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Rustic White Bread, 5 Cheeses, Tomato Soup for Dipping
Simple Salad$6.00
Organic Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Sundried Cranberries, Choice of Dressing
Big A$$ Pretzel$16.00
With Speedys Cheese Sauce & House-made Honey mustard
Side Fries-$$6.00
House-Cut French Fries
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1608 Pleasure House Rd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
