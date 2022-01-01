1611 Indoor Golf Club

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House Benbrook

We believe a great steak house is about the food. Made from scratch daily, we offer a winning mix of Texas Cuisine and Country Homestyle Classics. Recipes handed down through generations, is one of the unique aspects of Hoffbrau and why we believe we offer the best steakhouse experience in Texas. We believe that our quality Certified Angus Beef ® brand steaks taste good without a lot of seasoning. So we keep it simple, by only using Kosher salt and black pepper.

Our made from scratch recipes, paired with personalized service, a comfortable ambiance that feels like home, and our Texas hospitality, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House offers the best steak dinner nearby. Check out our locations in Amarillo, Granbury and the Fort Worth areas of Benbrook and Haltom City, as we can guarantee you have a good steak restaurant nearby with Hoffbrau Steak & Grill.

